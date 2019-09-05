Home

E-Christya Lynn Robinson

E-Christya Lynn Robinson Obituary
E-Christya Lynn Robinson FORT WORTH--E-Christya Lynn Robinson, 37, entered rest Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the chapel at historic Baker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Wake: 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. E-Christya was born Nov. 4, 1981, in Fayetteville N.C. SURVIVORS: Mother, Vicki Lynn Crabbe Robinson; father, Larry Joe Robinson Sr.; brother, Larry Joe Robinson Jr. (Aisha); aunt, Dorothy Marie Lee; uncles, Verdell Robinson, Charles Robinson; nieces and nephews, Larisha, Patrice, Amia, Loryn and Lanja; stepfather; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019
