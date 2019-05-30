Earl Berthold Boeche GRAND PRAIRIE -- Earl Berthold Boeche went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019. After battling Alzheimer's for several years, he has finally been set free. He was 79 years old. Earl was born on September 17, 1939 to Henry and Olga Boeche of Riesel, Texas. After the Air Force, he married Joann McCaleb on July 17, 1965. In 1966, they moved to Grand Prairie, Texas, where Earl worked as a machine operator and cabinet builder. He was great with his hands and could build anything. Together they raised one daughter, Suzanne Boeche Miller. Earl loved to garden and fish. He always had fresh vegetables and fish to share with family and friends. When Earl wasn't fishing or gardening, he loved spending time outside watching his squirrels and birds. He loved to laugh and have a good time. Earl was fun to be around and loved life. He loved his family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his father, Henry Boeche; his mother, Olga Fenske Boeche; and his sister, Ilene Boeche Schmedthorst, who he adored. SURVIVORS: his wife, Joann McCaleb Boeche of almost 54 years; his only child, Suzanne Boeche Miller; his son-in-law, Chris Miller; four grandchildren, Codey Miller, Tyler Miller, Calli Miller, and Avery Miller; His brother-in- law, Harold Schmedthorst; two nieces, Kim Schmedthorst Crunk and Kellie Kellum; two nephew in laws, Ronny Crunk, and Keith Kellum; one great-niece, Kayla Mitchell; and one great-nephew, Kolton Kellum. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed!



