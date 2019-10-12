|
Earl Dean Griffin FORT WORTH--Earl D. Griffin, 89, was called from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He died peacefully of natural causes. He was born Jan. 18, 1930, to Douglas "Ray" Griffin and Grace Dean in Parker, Texas. His family moved to Fort Worth and then to Monroe, La. He graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1949. He then moved back to Fort Worth, Texas, where he met and married JoAnn Berry in 1950. His only child, Michael, was born in 1951. He worked in various progressively responsible positions with National Linen Service for 17 years. Then he went into the ministry in 1967, preaching at a number of area Churches of Christ about 50 years. After he retired from the ministry, he worked as a dispatcher for the campus police department at the University of Texas at Arlington. He was an extremely intelligent man. He was an amateur astronomer with a powerful telescope. He believed that "the heavens declare the glory of God." He knew all the constellations and the names of the stars that make them up. He was interested in all areas of science. He taught himself Ancient Greek so he could read the New Testament in the original language. His life circumstances were such that he was unable to attend college, so he taught himself all the subjects that interested him. He had a tireless work ethic and spent many evenings away from home visiting people in the hospital and teaching home Bible classes. He did everything that needed doing at the church, from paying bills to janitorial work. He was unique in his combination of natural gifts and strong character, all of which he used in the service of God and his fellow man. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 69 years, JoAnn Griffin; his son, Michael; his sister, Johnnie Rae Finkbeiner; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019