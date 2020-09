Earl "Moe" Glotfelty

September 8, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Earl "Moe" Glotfelty, 89, a retired American Airlines Aircraft Technician, passed away on Tuesday; September 8, 2020 at his home in Granbury.

Moe will lie in state at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury from 8:00 AM. to 8:00 PM. Friday; September 11, 2020 with family to greet friends from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM. Friday.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM. Saturday; September 12, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Granbury.





