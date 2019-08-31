|
|
Earl Glynn Alexander AMARILLO--Earl Glynn Alexander, 82, a resident of Amarillo, Texas, and former resident of Fort Worth, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Ware Living Center in Amarillo and at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at All Saints Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Tarrant Area Food Bank, https://tafb.org/donate/; or to BCS Hope Fund, c/o Baptist Community Services, 701 Park Place Ave., Amarillo, TX, 79101. Earl was born Dec. 9, 1936, to the late Elton and Lillian Alexander in Nacogdoches, Texas. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School and earned a bachelor of science in chemistry from Baylor University. During his senior year at Baylor, he married Olive Alice Jeanfreau. Upon Earl's graduation, they moved to Providence, R.I., where he completed his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Brown University. After graduating from Brown, Earl joined the technical staff of Texas Instruments in Dallas. He was employed in the area of research and development in semiconductor devices. In 1975, Earl and his family began a new era. They journeyed to Hawaii to become involved in Youth With A Mission, an international missionary organization. Earl and his family moved to Hereford, Texas, in 1978 where he was employed by Arrowhead Mills, a whole foods company. The next chapter in Earl's experiences was a return to the missionary organization. In 1984, Earl and his wife moved to Guatemala, Central America. There he directed a bilingual school of evangelism, and then oversaw a mercy ministries team. In 1988, Earl and Olive returned to Texas where he worked for General Dynamics (later Lockheed Martin) in Fort Worth until his retirement in 2003. Earl was steeped in Texas lore and knowledge. He would proudly cite he had traveled in all 254 counties of the state and had seen almost all of the courthouses. Music was an abiding interest throughout Earl's days. He took great delight in singing. He was a frequent soloist in several choirs and enjoyed singing in the Schola Cantorum of Texas chorus for 14 seasons. Gardening was a long-term interest of Earl's. He became certified as a Texas Master Gardener and was a member of both the Tarrant County and Randall County Master Gardeners associations. SURVIVORS: Earl is survived by his wife, Olive Alice Jeanfreau Alexander; his son, Eric Ross Alexander and daughter-in-law, Christine Lyons Alexander; six Alexander grandsons, David, Stephen, Robert, Michael, Lee and Andrew, their respective wives and their children; daughter, Paula Esther Alexander Olson, son-in-law, Daniel Warren Olson; three Olson grandsons, Eric, Alexis, and Peter, and one Olson granddaughter, Elizabeth Olson Hames, their respective spouses and their children; his sister, Faye Alexander Matlock; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. COX-ROWLEY FUNERAL HOME Amarillo, 806-354-2585 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 31, 2019