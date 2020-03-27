|
Earl James Curtis GRANBURY -- Earl James Curtis long time resident of Granbury, Texas went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio and had 23-year professional hockey career which took him, and his family across the United States. After retiring from hockey Earl settled in Fort Worth where he started his second career in the plumbing field. He then took the opportunity to get his teaching degree at the North Texas State and began 20 plus years teaching the plumbing trade at Trimble Technical High School in Fort Worth. Earl had a passion for both teaching and golf which came together by organizing and coaching the Trimble Tech varsity golf team. He was a great teacher, father and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. SURVIVORS: his wife of 57 years, Sharon Curtis; children, James Earl Curtis and Cheryl Lynn Cotton; three grandchildren, Lauren Ashley Lavallee, James Ryan Curtis and Katelyn Ann Cotton, and one great-grandchild, Weston James Lavallee.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2020