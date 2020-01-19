|
|
Earl Lee Whisenhunt BURLESON--It is with great sadness that the family of Earl Lee Whisenhunt announces his passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Earl was born in Whitt, Texas, was married to Charlotte Whisenhunt for 56 years, proudly served our country in the Army, and worked at Safeway for many years. SURVIVORS: He will be greatly missed by his survivors, daughter, Teresa Evans and son-in-law, Lonny Evans; daughter, Darla Roper and son-in-law, Robert Roper; his grandchildren, Miranda Emery, Raylon Evans, Brynn Roper; and great-granddaughter, Charli Emery.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020