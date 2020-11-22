Earl "Dick" McAfee

December 13, 1935 - March 26, 2020

Blue Mound, Texas - Earl "Dick" McAfee, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday March 26, 2020.

Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Saginaw Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 300 Ridgecrest Dr., Saginaw, Texas.

Earl was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Bridgeport, Texas to Hugh Fern and Johnnie Dickson McAfee. He was raised in Decatur and White Settlement. Earl was a kind, loving man who always made sure his family was taken care of. He worked most of his life, as a pressroom supervisor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, until he retired. We were all blessed to have him in our life. He will be missed dearly by his loving family.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Pat McAfee; parents, Hugh and Johnnie McAfee; brothers, Kenneth McAfee and James "Jimmy" McAfee; sisters, Mary Jo Williamson, Pat Halbrooks and Sarah Neely.

Survivors: Son, David McAfee and wife, Linda; daughters, Pam Bradley and husband, Ron, Cheresa Reading and husband, Dean, Jackie Fagan and husband, Gary and Wanda Brown; grandchildren, Wendy, Willie, Brandi, Stephanie, Gregory, Jay, Alisha, James, Justin and Sarah; 13 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.







