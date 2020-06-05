Earl "Buddy" Spiegel, Jr. ARLINGTON -- Earl Preston "Buddy" Spiegel Jr., 72, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6, Lamar Baptist Church, 1000 W. Lamar Blvd., Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 5, Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the youth department at Lamar Baptist Church to continue Buddy's legacy of providing each student an opportunity for youth trips to learn about the Lord. Buddy was born October 1, 1947 in Loma Linda, Calif. to Earl Preston Spiegel and Lonie Lee (King) Spiegel. They moved back to Texas when Buddy was two years old, so he was raised Texan. Buddy graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1965. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington with a Master of History Degree. He met his wife, Lou Willis, at The Baptist Student Union. They had their first date in March of 1968 and were married on January 25, 1969. They made a life together in Arlington for the next 51 years. They had one daughter, Christy in 1973. Buddy worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone and AT&T for 42 years as an Account Executive in the Marketing division specializing in the Federal Government sector. One of the interesting things that he got to do was work with the Secret Service to set up communications for former President George W bush in Dallas after he left office. Buddy loved to scuba dive and so he traveled to many destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico. He would dive with his dive buddies and his daughter. He loved to share his hobby with her. Buddy was a member from 1971 until his death of Northside Baptist church and then Lamar Baptist Church. He spent almost 50 years working in the youth department, as director or a teacher. He also went on youth ski trips and youth camps. He would always be sure that kids go on to youth activities by donating funding. His church was the center of his life and he wanted to be sure that all youth had this opportunity. SURVIVORS: wife of 51 years, Lou Willis Spiegel; daughter, Christy Spiegel McNew and husband, Matt McNew; grandson, Brody Anston McNew; granddaughter, Lakyn Michelle McNew; cousin, Edward Spiegel and wife, Sherry Spiegel & their family; cousin, Alan Spiegel & his family; nephews, John, Tom & Dana Jensen & families and other extended family members.