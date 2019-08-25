|
Earl R. Williams ARLINGTON--Earl R. Williams, 92, ascended unto his eternal home on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, there to meet his Heavenly Father; his beloved wife, Margaret; his son, Danny Boykin; and many of his cherished relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Open visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Moore Funeral Home. Earl was born on a small farm near Bennington, Okla., on July 1, 1927, to Will and Rilla Williams. Like many small farmers during the Great Depression, the Williams family often struggled to make ends meet. Working on the farm and attending school was often very difficult, but Earl overcame the obstacles and graduated from Bennington High School in 1949. After graduation, Earl found employment with a construction company that specialized in building commercial grain storage elevators. This endeavor took him all over the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles as well as Colorado and New Mexico. For a little over a year, Earl enjoyed the work and the travel, but it was soon interrupted by a call to military service. He spent the next three years as a member of the United States Army, stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C. While stationed at Fort Jackson, he was transferred to an army recruiting unit with headquarters in Columbia, S.C. It was here that Earl met a young lady, Margaret, who would become the love of his life. After an appropriate period of courtship, Earl and Margaret were united in a loving marriage that lasted 54 years until Margaret's passing in 2006. After completing his military obligations, the family moved to Arlington, Texas, where Earl found employment with American Can Company. He worked at the Arlington plant for several years before transferring to a facility near Atlanta, Ga. He later returned to Arlington and eventually retired after over 30 years of service. Earl became a member of the Masonic Lodge shortly after he first came to Texas and remained an active member for over 50 years. He served as Worshipful Master of the Arlington Lodge and held many other positions of importance in numerous organizations associated with the Masons. Earl was a man of high energy and was always ready and willing to step up and serve or lead whenever needed. He was beloved by his family and friends and highly respected by those who served with him as well as by those he served. Shortly after Margaret's passing, Earl moved to the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington, where he lived his final years surrounded by the many loving friends with whom he had served and shared most of his life. In addition to his wife, Margaret and his son, Danny, Earl was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Buddy Williams and Elmer Williams; as well as his older sister, Josephine Williams Hoagland. SURVIVORS: Earl is survived by his younger sister, Mae Storm of Paris, Texas; sisters-in-law, Dorales Williams of Santa Maria, Calif., and Ruby Williams of Arlington, Texas; daughter-in-law, Connie Boykin of Royce City, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews and their descendants.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019