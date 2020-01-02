|
Earlene B. Rhynes FORT WORTH--Earlene B. Rhynes, 84, departed this earthly life to glory on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: Noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Gregory Spencer Funeral Directors Chapel, 4000 Miller Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Gregory Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Mrs. Rhynes survived by son, Reginald D. Smith (Veronica); son, Anthony D. Rhynes (Nila); daughter, Rochelle L. Rhynes.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020