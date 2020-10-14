1/1
Earlene Byrd
1929 - 2020
February 13, 1929 - October 8, 2020
Watauga, Texas - Earlene Mills Byrd, 91, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood.
Earlene was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Greene County, Miss.
Survivors: Three children, Henry Byrd and wife, Robin, Warren Dale Byrd and Becky Byrd Muska and husband, Paul; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Alma Lou Brewer; and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenwood
OCT
17
Funeral
01:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

2 entries
October 13, 2020
Becky, Warren and Henry, your Mother was a Sweetheart and I know that she will be missed. My Thoughts and Prayers are with All of the Family. Love Y'all! ♥♥
Marilyn Thomas
Friend
October 13, 2020
Dear Becky and family,
Oh how I remember our times at your house- sweet tea-and singing in the kitchen- and of course me getting your dad going! Your mom was always so sweet and welcoming!
All of you are in my prayers- Love ya,
Kimberly
Kimberly Reed
Friend
