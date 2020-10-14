Earlene Byrd
February 13, 1929 - October 8, 2020
Watauga, Texas - Earlene Mills Byrd, 91, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Assembly of God. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood.
Earlene was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Greene County, Miss.
Survivors: Three children, Henry Byrd and wife, Robin, Warren Dale Byrd and Becky Byrd Muska and husband, Paul; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Alma Lou Brewer; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2020.