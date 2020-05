Or Copy this URL to Share

Early Charles Rogers FORT WORTH--Early Charles Rogers, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. VIEWING: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Rev's Funeral Parlor. SURVIVORS: Brother, Cedric Rogers (Rosie); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special cousin, Wayne Kincade (Debra); and a host of other family.





