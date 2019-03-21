|
Earnestine Newton FORT WORTH -- Mother Earnestine Newton, 87, heard the voice of her savior calling her into her Heavenly Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2600 E. Rosedale Street; You may visit Mother Earnestine, as she rest in The Rotunda at Tree of Life on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12 to 5 p.m.; The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Those left in God's care: her beloved children, Magnolia "Maggie" Tillis (Kenneth), Edward Earl Newton, Jacqueline "Jackie" Newton (Jeffery), Janice "Niecey" Newton and Derrick Newton; her sister, Helen Lynch Davis (Luther); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her Mount Calvary Church Family and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019