Earnestine Taylor-Johnson FORT WORTH -- Earnestine Taylor-Johnson departed this life on July 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family. CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., July 25, Samaria Baptist Church, 4000 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Texas 76105. Visitation: 12 to 4 p.m., Fri., July 24, Serenity Funerals and Cremations. Wake: 7 to 9 p.m., Samaria Baptist Church. She was the second child and eldest daughter of ten children born to the union of the late Deacon Welmon Taylor, Sr. and Cornelia Dickerson-Taylor on Wednesday, May 18, 1938, in Magnolia, Miss., Pike County. Earnestine Taylor-Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Welmon Taylor Sr. and Cornelia Dickerson-Taylor; a son, Alton Earl Carter; a daughter, Brenda Faye Carter-Wilburn; a stepson, Michael Camack; three brothers, Amal Taylor, Archie Lee Taylor, Sr., and the Reverend Adolphus Taylor, Sr. SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Deacon Ross M. Johnson, Sr.; her children, Arma Carter, Deacon Albert Carter (Vickie), Anita Faye Carter, Audrey Carter, Pastor Anthony Carter, Barbara Johnson, Pastor Ross M. Johnson, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; her stepchildren, Tonya Johnson, Pastor Darrell Johnson (Aundrea) all of McKinney, TX, Eugene Smith (Misty), and Harold Camack, all of Denver, CO; her siblings, Deacon Rufus Taylor, Sr. (Willie Mae), Frances Taylor-McGowan (Chester) all of Fort Worth, TX, Shirley Taylor-Collins of Benton Harbor, MI, Pastor Welmon Taylor, Jr. (Eddis) of Magnolia, MS, Bernice Taylor-Varnado (Charles) of Marrero, LA, Carolyn Taylor-Glover of Detroit, MI.; ten grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.