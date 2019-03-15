|
Earthalene Frazier FORT WORTH -- Earthalene Hill Frazier, 81, loving mother, grandmother and aunt, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. SERVICE: Saturday, 11 a.m., Como First Baptist Church, 5228 Goodman Ave. FW. Wake: Friday, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Church. Internment: Tuesday (3/19/19) 11:15 a.m., DFW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Earthalene is survived by her children: Sequita Heggins (Terry), Erick Frazier, Ehrling Frazier (Pemba); grandchildren, Ehrling, Gabriel and Caleb Frazier; great grandchildren, Paris and Peyton Frazier; and a host of other loving family and friends. Services entrusted to Como-Ferguson Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2019