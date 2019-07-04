|
Ed Daniel ARLINGTON -- Ed Daniel passed away July 1, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, Fielder Church, Arlington. Family Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, Fielder Church. Graveside Service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, North Brown Cemetery, Mills County, Texas. Ed was born in Palm Springs, CA, the son of Lollie and Oda Daniel. Following WWII, the family returned to Texas, settling in Brownwood. Ed graduated from Brownwood High School and attended Howard Payne University, earning a degree with honors. He later earned graduate degrees at Texas A & M University and the University of North Texas. For more than 40 years he worked as a financial advisor for various firms in Fort Worth, retiring in 2016. SURVIVORS: include his wife, Alicia, daughter and son in law, Laura and Julio Lozano, grandchildren, Isabella, Alexis and Sam Lozano, sister, Deborah (David) Twiford, brother, Pat (Mitzi) Daniel, nieces Amy (David) Dumas and Casey Daniel, nephews Brady Daniel and Ty Robertson.
