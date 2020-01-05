|
Ed Frazier Moody FORT WORTH--Ed Frazier Moody, 94, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. His final day was spent with his entire family who will forever cherish their time with such a great man, father, DeeDaw and friend. He leaves behind a great legacy. SERVICE: Celebration of Ed's life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at City on a Hill, 1140 Morrison Drive, Fort Worth. Interment: 1:15 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Ed was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Fort Worth to Byrne C. and Beulah Moody. He was raised in Fort Worth, graduated from Azle High School in 1943 and immediately joined the U.S. Army/Airforce. After completing his time in the service, Ed graduated from TWC in Fort Worth. He was married to the love of his life, Patsy Nell Moody, for 67 beautiful years, and together they owned and operated Moody Printing and Mail Marketing for 23 years. They were longtime members of Sagamore Hill Baptist Church and, later, First Baptist Church of Gainesville. All those who knew Ed, felt loved by him. Ed had a strong, quiet spirit and touched many lives either through coaching, building businesses or just simply living life as an example to us all. We will never completely know the extent to which Dad shared his time, resources and experience with others. Ed joined his beloved wife, Patsy Moody, in heaven just in time for Christmas! SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Melodee Moody Young (Jack); son, Dan Moody (Lori); son, Jim Moody (Amy); grandchildren, Yardley (Casey), Bailey (Emilee), Jennifer (Austin), Matt (Diana), Paige (Hayes), Savannah, Macy, Marcos, Christina and Austin; great-grandchildren, Harley, Campbell, Tatum, Cruz, Stella, Mateo, Abby Jo, Levi, Paislee, Addison, Adam; and a long list of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020