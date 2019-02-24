|
Eddie G. Phillips HURST -- Eddie Gaynelle Phillips 78 passed away February 20, 2019 at a local hospital. She was the wife of Maxwell Phillips, they shared 29 years of marriage together. Eddie was born in Garland. She was predeceased by her parents, Rachel and Edger Jones, brother Sammy Jones and Kenneth and Rickey Cates. SURVIVORS: Eddie is lovingly remembered by her children Stacy, Tammy, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Brandy, David, her grandchildren Ashley, Coady, Neil, Samantha, Ezekiel, Elijah, King, Autumn, Adonis, Andrew, David.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019