Eddie Joe Garrett MANSFIELD -- Eddie Joe Garrett, 84, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020. SERVICE: 11am Monday, March 9, 2020 at Skyvue Funeral Home. Interment: Tye Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Skyvue Funeral Home. Eddie Joe is preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Jo Garrett Rutledge; parents, John and Trillia Garrett. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Claudine Garrett; daughters, Sherri Moore, Sandra Paramore and husband Steve, Kari Keating and husband Patrick; grandchildren, Jeffrey Moore and wife Heather, Ryan Romero, Rena' Hartley and husband Chris, Brady Moore, Steven Paramore, Jon Allen Moore and wife Lindsey, Sheldon Paramore, Erin Keating; great-grandchildren, Brandon Moore, Antonio Romero, Kaden Hicks, Lily Hartley, Zane Moore, Liam Hartley, Jolee Moore; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2020