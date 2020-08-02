Eddie Martin BURLESON--Eddie Martin was born in Montague County, Texas, Feb. 12, 1933, to Ruby Elizabeth Timms and Harry Edward Martin. He left this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel (available on Facebook) with interment to follow. Viewing; 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Eddie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty, and by his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, E. Dale and Julia Lane Martin of Arlington, Texas; grandson, Robert Martin of Arlington; brother and sister-in-law, Monte and Nancy Martin; sister-in-law, Ysleta Bradshaw; nieces and nephews, Amy, Matthew, Scott, Jill, Lisa; and numerous relatives and surrogate grandkids.