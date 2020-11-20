I will miss Eddie greatly. I always called him Mr. Rogers and he would always ask me to call him Eddie. He was a wonderful neighbor, good friend, and all around swell human being. I will miss talking to him on the rockery that surrounds his tree. When Pat was alive we would go into the house for a visit with them both. May his family be comforted by all the good memories. He will hold a special place in the hearts of many.

Veronica Fisher

Friend