Eddie L. Rogers
April 10, 1931 - November 16, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Eddie L. Rogers, of Hurst, Texas, passed away on November 16th, 2020 in Bedford, Texas.
He will always be remembered as a loving father to all that knew and loved him. He was born on April 10th, 1931 in Fort Worth, Texas to George and Thelma Rogers.
Eddie graduated from Birdville High School. He married Pat Mealer shortly after graduation. He was drafted and honorably served in Korea. He came home and worked for Bell Helicopter Textron until retiring. While working he completed his education at TCU.
Eddie was preceded in passing by his wife, Pat. He is survived by his son, Loren and Loren's wife, Anita; his granddaughter, Leslie Hargues, her husband, Chad; and great granddaughters, Taylor and Allison Hargues.
The visitation will be held on Friday, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm. on Saturday, at Tye Cemetery in Burleson, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
