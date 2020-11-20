1/
Eddie Rogers
1931 - 2020
Eddie L. Rogers
April 10, 1931 - November 16, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Eddie L. Rogers, of Hurst, Texas, passed away on November 16th, 2020 in Bedford, Texas.
He will always be remembered as a loving father to all that knew and loved him. He was born on April 10th, 1931 in Fort Worth, Texas to George and Thelma Rogers.
Eddie graduated from Birdville High School. He married Pat Mealer shortly after graduation. He was drafted and honorably served in Korea. He came home and worked for Bell Helicopter Textron until retiring. While working he completed his education at TCU.
Eddie was preceded in passing by his wife, Pat. He is survived by his son, Loren and Loren's wife, Anita; his granddaughter, Leslie Hargues, her husband, Chad; and great granddaughters, Taylor and Allison Hargues.
The visitation will be held on Friday, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm. on Saturday, at Tye Cemetery in Burleson, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Tye Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
8174985894
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 19, 2020
I will miss Eddie greatly. I always called him Mr. Rogers and he would always ask me to call him Eddie. He was a wonderful neighbor, good friend, and all around swell human being. I will miss talking to him on the rockery that surrounds his tree. When Pat was alive we would go into the house for a visit with them both. May his family be comforted by all the good memories. He will hold a special place in the hearts of many.
Veronica Fisher
Friend
