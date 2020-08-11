1/1
Eddy Flores
Eduardo Flores FORT WORTH--Eddy Flores, 51, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Fort Worth Funerals and Memorial Chapel, 8808 Camp Bowie W Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas. Eddy enjoyed watching WWE, "Chicago P.D.," and especially loved the Dallas Cowboys. SURVIVORS: Eddy is survived by his daughters, Christina Flores, Alisha Mann, Kristen Barrientos and Zakyria Riley; parents, Daniel and San Juana Flores; siblings, Rosalva Hernandez, Reyes Flores and Sally Diaz; and 10 grandchildren. FORT WORTH FUNERALS & CREMATIONS 8808 Camp Bowie W Blvd., 817-708-2121 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2020.
