Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Trail Church of Christ
1801 Brown Trail
Bedford, TX
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
Eddy Ray Parker Sr.


1932 - 2019
Eddy Ray Parker Sr. Obituary
Eddy Ray Parker Sr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Eddy Ray Parker Sr. was born on April 15, 1932, in Handley, Texas, to the late James Patterson Parker II and Mildred Scarborough Parker. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Keller, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Brown Trail Church of Christ, 1801 Brown Trail, Bedford, Texas, 76021, with Minister Eddie Parrish officiating. Interment with Navy Honors follows at 1:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Eddy served our country in the United States Navy and retired from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was a machinist by trade and worked for a number of years in aerospace defense until starting his own business by opening his auto body shop and towing service. Eddy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddy Ray Parker Jr.; daughter, Louetta Mildred Ward; and brother, James Patterson Parker III. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved wife of over 63 years, Juanita Fonville Parker of North Richland Hills; son, Andrew Parker and wife, Bonnie, of Spring Hill, Tenn.; grandsons, Justin Parker, Luke Parker, and Matthew Parker.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
