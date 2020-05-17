Eddye Ruth Celeste Greene Anderson Williams FORT WORTH--Eddye Ruth Celeste Greene Anderson Williams died peacefully after a very brief illness on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. SERVICE: Due to the current situation, a gathering to celebrate and rejoice this beautiful, elegant lady will be held on a date to be determined in the future. MEMORIALS: In memory of Ruth, contributions can be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76107 or Fort Worth Country Day, 4200 Country Day Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76106. Eddye Ruth was born April 27, 1932, in Shreveport, LA, as first child to Edgar Hartsell Greene (Pete) and Hilda Mae Riley Andrews Greene. (While she always hated the name Eddye, it became part of her colorful persona.) She met the love of her life, Jim Anderson, in math class their senior year at Paschal High School. Jim went home that day and announced that he had met the girl he was going to marry. Ruth attended Columbia College in Missouri her freshman year. Lovesick Jim sold his car to buy a one-way ticket to see her and sold blood for the trip home. She attended SMU her sophomore year where she was a member of Tri Delta. Ruth finished her college career at TCU with Jim, from which they both graduated in three years in order for Jim to attend Tulane Medical School that fall. After graduation, they were married in June 1953 and left for New Orleans as husband and wife. After medical school, they moved to Dallas where Jim completed his residency at Parkland and the couple became a family with the births of their son Cove and later, daughter Kay. True to her elegant self and in keeping with her husband's total devotion to her, Jim secured a private suite at Parkland for a week for the birth of both children. The family then permanently relocated to Fort Worth where Jim had a successful OBGYN practice until his untimely death in 1970. Ruth remarried in December 1972 to Lee Williams. During their marriage of 42 years, they enjoyed travel, especially to Europe and Santa Fe. She volunteered at Cook Children's Hospital for decades; was a member of River Crest Country Club, Fort Worth Garden Club, Jewel Charity Ball, and The Junior League of Fort Worth. Ruth had many passions. She played with the same tennis group for 20 years and maintained those close friendships over the decades. Because River Crest was closed on Mondays, they would play at Erma Lowe's home under the watchful eye of Erma's pet camel. She was also an avid skier Snowmass and Breckenridge her favorite spots. And dressing for dinner in Aspen was just as important as looking fabulous on the slopes. (Even when home alone, she was dressed to the nines.) She was a voracious reader and treasured her monthly book club. Ruth was known for her devotion to her animals, her life-long love of God, and her fierce and firm ideas and ideals which were always intensely felt but never imposed on others. While her elegance shone through in her impeccable sense of fashion, her talent with calligraphy and her lovingly appointed home, Ruth also loved gardening and was known for her green thumb (gloved, of course). Ruth's style, grace and love for home will live on through her daughter Kay, owner of Kay Genua Designs. Most of all, Ruth loved and delighted over her family as matriarch, "mummy," "Ush," "the queen" and a force of nature, a commanding presence with a delightful sense of humor and infectious giggle. This epitome of a Southern woman with gracious charm will be greatly missed. Ruth is preceded in death by her first love, husband James Covert Anderson; her son James Covert Anderson Jr. (Cove); her second husband Lee V Williams Jr.; and her sister Jan Greene. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kay Anderson Genua; her grandchildren, Lexi and Ingrid Anderson (daughters of Cove Anderson), Riley and Harrison Genua; her brother, Jack Greene and his wife Judy; her nieces, Shelley Skiles Sawyer and her family and Whitney Greene Ligon and her family; her nephews, Harris Greene and his family and Garrett Greene and his family; and numerous cousins.