Edgar Leon Rauch FORT WORTH--Edgar Leon Rauch, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Christ Church, 5301 Alta Mesa Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76123. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas, 76126. Burial: Private. MEMORIALS: Disabled American Veterans, https://secure.dav.org/donate. Leon was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Springfield, Mo., to Fredrick William Rauch and Ida Jane Humble Rauch. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1952. Leon married Vonda Lea Young on Nov. 24, 1949, in Billings, Mo. Leon was a devoted county-western singer and entertainer all his life. He was lead singer, and known as "the voice," for Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys from 1958 to 1964. He formed the "Texas Panthers" western swing band in 1964 and performed with them until 1968. Leon then joined and performed with "The Original Texas Playboys" for the next 15 years. He was leader and singer, as sanctioned by the Wills family. Leon performed each year at the Bob Wills Day Festival the last weekend of April in Turkey, Texas. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, William Lawrence "Larry" Rauch, in 1985. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 69 years, Vonda Rauch; son, Michael Dean Rauch of White Settlement; grandsons, Brandon Lee Rauch and Eric Michael Rauch; great-grandchildren, Airyka Alexandria Rauch and Kuiper Eric Michael Rauch; and many other loving relatives and friends.



