Edgar Roy Clarkson Jr. ARLINGTON--Edgar Roy "Buz" Clarkson Jr. passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Buz was born May 24, 1943, in Dallas, Texas, to Edgar Sr. and Doris Clarkson. He graduated from North Texas State University in 1967 and married Jeffa Kay Clark on Feb. 5, 1966, in Dallas, Texas. Buz went to work for LTV Aerospace in 1967, later called Vought Aircraft Company. After 34 years, Buz retired as Director-Boeing Programs, Materiel. Upon retiring from Vought, he ran his own consulting company from 2001-2008. He spent the next six years caring for his terminally-ill wife. Buz was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Doris Clarkson; his wife of 48 years, Jeffa Kay, in 2014. SURVIVORS: Daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Shawn Burrell of Leander; son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Jennifer Clarkson of Arlington; grandchildren, Aeris and Leia Clarkson, Davis and Evan Riley Burrell; brother, Steven Clarkson and wife, Cathy, of Austin; sisters, Pat Gatley of Ocoee, Fla., and Sue Willman of Dallas, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020