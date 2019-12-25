Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Groomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith A. Groomer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith A. Groomer Obituary
Edith A. Groomer WHITE SETTLEMENT--Edith A. Groomer, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edith's name to a . Edith was born July 5, 1922, in Wilson, Okla., to Bryan and Lallah Dumas. She moved to White Settlement in 1946 with her husband, Clarence. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, and her son, Ronald. SURVIVORS: Sons, Mike Groomer and wife, Linda, Stephen Groomer; daughter, Ruth Groomer; 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -