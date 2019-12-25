|
Edith A. Groomer WHITE SETTLEMENT--Edith A. Groomer, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edith's name to a . Edith was born July 5, 1922, in Wilson, Okla., to Bryan and Lallah Dumas. She moved to White Settlement in 1946 with her husband, Clarence. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, and her son, Ronald. SURVIVORS: Sons, Mike Groomer and wife, Linda, Stephen Groomer; daughter, Ruth Groomer; 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 25, 2019