Edith Gable Burckhardt FORT WORTH--Edith Burckhardt, 87, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: May be given to a . Edith Faye Gable Burckhardt was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Avery, Texas, the daughter of Maudie Helen Jones and Delvous Monroe Gable. She attended TCU and Texas Wesleyan University. Edith married Fred Burckhardt on July 19, 1952. After a short time in Pennsylvania, they returned to Fort Worth. Edith worked as a coordinator in the Fort Worth ISD Maintenance Department and retired in 1990 after 20 years. Edith and Fred were members of First United Methodist Church for over 60 years. In addition to her parents and siblings, Edith was preceded in death by her son, Frederick "Freddy" Burckhardt Jr. SURVIVORS: Husband of nearly 68 years, Fred; daughter, Linda Chrysler and husband, Dennis; son, Jon Burckhardt; grandchildren, Matt Chrysler, Chris Chrysler and wife, Randi, Kelly Romo and husband, Lupe, and Gwynn Chrysler; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Maxine Pagitt.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020