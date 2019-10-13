|
|
Edith H. Farrar FORT WORTH--Edith H. Farrar, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Laurel Land, Chapel of Chimes. Edith was born in Bryans Mill, Texas, on May 1, 1931, the seventh of 10 children. After graduating from Naples High School, Edith moved from the woods of East Texas to the city of Fort Worth to live with her sister, Billie and brother-in-law, David Smith. One of her favorite hobbies during her time in the city was bowling, where she met her husband, Dan Farrar. They married Feb. 25, 1955, and celebrated their 64h anniversary this year. On Nov. 10, 1960, Edith began her job as a secretary with Burford King at Kx Investments. Shesupported Mr. King and his many businesses during the 48 years of working together. Edith retired as the executive assistant of Kx Investments in 2008. While working, Edith had many interests, including bowling, gardening, and cattle ranching. She enjoyed spending her retirement days with Dan working cattle on their ranch in Godley. One of her key moments as a rancher was bottle-feeding a set of twin calves, which later grew to be healthy, oversized pets. The family would like to thank the Memory Care personnel for the compassion and care they provided every day, as well as the experienced and supporting staff at Encompass Hospice for filling her final days with comfort. Edith was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters, their significant others and her parents. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Dan; her son, Marcus and his wife, Kay; her granddaughter, Kelly; her grandson, Klinton and his wife, Melanie, and their three beautiful children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019