Edith Irene Mize FORT WORTH--Edith Irene Hartman Mize, 97, died peacefully at a North Richland Hills nursing home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. SERVICE: Due to the coronavirus there will be no viewing or service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Texas Food Bank. Edith was born in Sabetha, Kan., to Henry and Gertrude Hartman. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church and retired from Family Security Insurance Company after 27 years of service. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, the family traveled and lived in various places, from Bermuda to Florida to Maine to Georgia and several Texas cities before retirement brought them to Fort Worth, Texas. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James R. Mize, USAF retired; grandson, Mackie Dean Bailey Jr.; sisters, Ruth Manche and Mary Ellen Bauerle; and son-in-law, Mackie Dean Bailey. SURVIVORS: Edith is survived by daughters, Linda Bailey of Watauga, Texas and Diane Schapiro of Dallas, Texas; son, James H. Mize of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Betty Allen of Sabetha, Kan.; granddaughter, Crystal Bailey; grandson, Jamie Bailey; great-grandson, Jakob Carpenter; and many loving nieces and nephews.