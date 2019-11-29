Home

Edith K. Chapman Obituary
Edith K. Chapman ARLINGTON--In loving memory of Edith Chapman, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at an assisted-living facility in Mansfield. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Inurnment: Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Red Cross or Meals on Wheels. Edith was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Denver, Colo., to Theodore and Edith Ellen Kramer. In her early years, she was a snow skier and belonged to The Timberline Club of Denver. There she met and later married the love of her life, William J. Chapman II, on Dec. 15, 1951. Together they raised a family. She worked at Oakcliff Savings and Loan and later retired from Central Freight Lines as a customer service supervisor. In retirement, Edith and Bill became very active in AARP Tax Aide. In her spare time, Edith enjoyed gardening and sewing. She loved having her kids and grandkids over to visit. Her good cooking, caring nature, and smile will be missed by all who knew her. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Chapman II; brother, Lt. Col. Theadore Kramer Jr. SURVIVORS: Children, Vicki Turney, William J. Chapman III, Robert T. Chapman, and Katherine Lewis; grandchildren, Lauren Bellemare, Justin Lewis, Anna Lewis, Kate Lewis, and Sara Lewis; and stepbrother, Lindell Bruce Kramer. Rest in peace.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2019
