Edith Louise Smith Greenall ARLINGTON--Edith Louise Smith Greenall passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Lamar Baptist Church, Arlington. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lamar Baptist Church Music Ministry or a charity of your choice
. Born Nov. 27, 1927, in Marlin, Texas, Edith was the daughter of Thomas Henry Smith and Bessie Gertrude Smith. She graduated from Riesel High School in 1945. Edith then went on to work at Wm. Cameron & Co. in Waco. After meeting James "Jim" Greenall on a blind date, they went on to marry July 9, 1949. They traveled the world during his U.S. Army career and had two daughters along the way. In 1964, Edith returned to work for Wm. Cameron/Certain Teed Products. In 1979, she and Jim moved to Arlington and transferred into the Fort Worth Branch of Wm. Cameron/Certain Teed Products, where she worked until she retired in 1982. Her ministry was cooking and serving in the Lamar Baptist Church kitchen for the Wednesday night meal. Edith's hobbies included baking cookies, pies and making chocolate candy for numerous friends and family and eating all types of chocolate! Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Greenall; her parents, Tom and Bessie Smith; her siblings, George, Wesley, Monroe, Attress and Hattie Mae; and grandson, James Corey Walker. SURVIVORS: Edith is survived by daughters, Judy Hamilton (Dan) and Jane Madaris (Ed); grandchildren, Scott Hamilton (Julie), Valecia Walker and Nicholas Hamilton (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Alexander and McKinley Hamilton and Bella Burkett; sister, Pat Bost; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends at Brookdale Pecan Park, especially Virginia Fox and the aides that cared for her over the last four years.