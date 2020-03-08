Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Mae Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Mae Thompson Obituary
Edith Mae Thompson FORT WORTH--Edith M. Thompson, 94, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020. at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Park, Tulsa, Okla. Edith Mae Hudson Thompson was born May 25, 1925, in Henryetta, Okla., the daughter of Edgar Thomas and Josephine Vee Thrasher Hudson. She was a member of Regency Park Church of the Nazarene and the former purchasing agent for the Tulsa school district. In 2008, she moved to Fort Worth to be near her family. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harry L. Thompson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Mary Frances Welty and husband, Nova; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Hewitt and husband, Tim, Steven Hudson Welty and wife, Keri; and six great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -