|
|
Edith Mae Thompson FORT WORTH--Edith M. Thompson, 94, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020. at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Park, Tulsa, Okla. Edith Mae Hudson Thompson was born May 25, 1925, in Henryetta, Okla., the daughter of Edgar Thomas and Josephine Vee Thrasher Hudson. She was a member of Regency Park Church of the Nazarene and the former purchasing agent for the Tulsa school district. In 2008, she moved to Fort Worth to be near her family. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harry L. Thompson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Mary Frances Welty and husband, Nova; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Hewitt and husband, Tim, Steven Hudson Welty and wife, Keri; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020