Edith Mullins Wolverton Henderson
Edith Mullins Wolverton Henderson
June 6, 1924 - October 31, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Edith Mullins Wolverton Henderson died peacefully on October 31, 2020. She was ninety-six years old. Born in Temple, Texas, she grew up in Olney with her parents Edith and Charles Wolverton and her sister, Jean.
As a new graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, she moved to Fort Worth, where she met and married Luther Andrews Henderson, in 1946. They had three children, who will all testify she was a sweet, fun and loving mother. The family prospered when Luther and his partners founded Pier 1 Imports in 1962.
Edith was a member of Broadway Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and served a term on the Board of Deacons. She supported several charities and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels from its inception in Fort Worth to when she was in her eighties. She was also a regular volunteer at the Baptist Center, Broadway's community outreach program, for decades.
Among her many friends and relations, Edith was known as a great hostess and maker of desserts. Her smile was beautiful. She greatly enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and working crossword puzzles. Always one to keep up, she later took up computer games as well.
She is survived by her children, Jean Searcy, Ann Buckingham, and Mark Henderson, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five nieces and a nephew, cousins, and loving friends from several generations.
No memorial is currently planned.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
