Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Virgil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Warren Virgil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Warren Virgil Obituary
Edith Warren Virgil FORT WORTH--Edith Virgil, 93, passed Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Mount Olivet. Edith loved everyone and had a great passion to teach children about her Heavenly Father. She cared for so many children and gave them a safe place to feel wanted. Edith also worked as a bookkeeper for 7-Eleven. Edith was greatly loved by many and will certainly be missed.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.