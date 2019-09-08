|
Edith Warren Virgil FORT WORTH--Edith Virgil, 93, passed Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Mount Olivet. Edith loved everyone and had a great passion to teach children about her Heavenly Father. She cared for so many children and gave them a safe place to feel wanted. Edith also worked as a bookkeeper for 7-Eleven. Edith was greatly loved by many and will certainly be missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019