Edmond L. Block Sr. BURLESON--Edmond L. Block Sr. passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, in the Chapel of Chimes at Laurel Land. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon. Ed was born March 21, 1949, in Hobbs, N.M., to the late Sydney and Mary Block. He was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Block, in 2007 and brother, Benjamin Block, in 2012. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carol Block; sons, Rusty Block and wife, Jenny, Isaac Block and wife, Shelley; sister, Sheri Barnes; sister-in-law, Renette Block; grandchildren, Savannah, Alex, Corbin, Taylor, Alexa, Cole, Arya; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019