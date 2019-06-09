Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Edmond L. Block Sr.

Edmond L. Block Sr. Obituary
Edmond L. Block Sr. BURLESON--Edmond L. Block Sr. passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, in the Chapel of Chimes at Laurel Land. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon. Ed was born March 21, 1949, in Hobbs, N.M., to the late Sydney and Mary Block. He was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Block, in 2007 and brother, Benjamin Block, in 2012. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carol Block; sons, Rusty Block and wife, Jenny, Isaac Block and wife, Shelley; sister, Sheri Barnes; sister-in-law, Renette Block; grandchildren, Savannah, Alex, Corbin, Taylor, Alexa, Cole, Arya; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019
