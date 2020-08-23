Edna Bess Downey FORT WORTH-Edna Downey, 84, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at a care facility in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel, with a visitation at 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Edna was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Wellington, Texas, and came to Fort Worth in 1942 with her parents, Reuel and Bess Curtner. She loved life, her family and friends. She worked as an accountant and office manager for the Weekly Livestock Reporter for 33 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Elizabeth and Olibbia; and the love of her life, husband, James Downey. SURVIVORS: Sons, Mark Downey and Robert Downey and wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Fallon Hayes; and great-granddaughter, Lively MacPhail, all of Fort Worth.