Edna Campbell

September 19, 2020

Bedford, Texas - (Edna) Merle Campbell, a homemaker, went to be with her Lord Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was 86 years old.

Born in Mansfield, TX, she was the fifth child of Norman A. Henry and Gover L. Siddall Henry. After Merle graduated from Mansfield High School, she married the-boy-next-door and moved to Fort Worth where she had her first three children. Later after her divorce, while working at General Dynamics, she met the love of her life, Truitt Campbell. They were blessed to be married shortly thereafter. Their happy marriage produced one more daughter several years later to complete their bustling family. Truitt and Merle had a busy and never-dull blissful marriage including raising their family, owning many homes, even a couple in California before settling back in the DFW area. They enjoyed their travels, many friends, participating in their churches but most of all, seeing their children grown, married and producing grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of which were the apple-of-their-eye. They were truly grateful for all the Lord's blessings on their union.

Merle was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters Martha King and Stella Reid, brothers A.C., Morris(Sonny) and Billy Henry and her beloved Truitt Campbell.

Survivors: Son, Kevin Mosley of Rosenberg; daughters, Marilyn Hale(Craig) of Bedford, Lea Ann King(Keith) of San Angelo and Cristin Sanders(Casey) of Saginaw; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless good friends.

Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00pm with a public graveside at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park at 2:30pm. The funeral services will be Facebook livestreamed on the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Facebook page.





