Edna Velda Odom FORT WORTH--Edna Velda Odom, 83, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: Should you desire, memorial donations in memory of Edna Odom may be made to ABI (Amputee Basketball Invigorated), www.abisports.org. Edna was born in Cerro, Questa County, N.M., on Jan. 18, 1936. She was married to Hoyt Odom for 27 years; he preceded her in death in 2002. Edna retired from Bell Helicopter in 2001 after 26 years of service. Edna was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved quilting, cooking, crafting, spending time with family and the Dallas Cowboys. SURVIVORS: She is survived by brothers, Alfred and Johnny Montoya; sister, Diane Lopez; daughters, Carla Grose (Danny Grose), Pat Hyer (Dr. Rex Hyer); sons, Kenneth Haley (Linda Haley), Alan Odom (Tina Odom); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2019