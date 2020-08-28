1/1
Edward Blair Kitterman
Edward Blair Kitterman ARLINGTON -- Edward Blair Kitterman, February 19, 1945 August 11, 2020 God called home today our "Son, Brother, Father & Grandfather", Blair Kitterman, to spend Eternity with Him in Heaven. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be held for Blair at the Burleson Event Center, 1050 S. Burleson Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM. MEMORIALS: The family would welcome your donations & support to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Blair. His family is so very thankful for Blair's love for our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, and with that knowledge finds peace in God's Love and Wisdom. Blair was born in Houston, Texas, grew up in Arlington, TX. and was graduated from Arlington High School in 1963. He was the youngest of four children born to Ruby Daphine Powell Kitterman and James Estes Kitterman. He married Janice Favor after graduation and went to work at General Motors in Arlington. He became the proud father of two beautiful children: son, James Daniel Kitterman and daughter, Deidre Kitterman, two very special grandchildren: Nathan Donovan (wife Kaitlyn) and Jaclyn Putman (husband Josh Putman). He was blessed with two great-grandchildren: Harper Rose Putman and Gracyn Blake Donovan. Blair never met a stranger. He was blessed with many friends, cousins and family members left behind and many to welcome him home to Eternity. Thank you and God Bless, Deidre Kitterman, James Daniel Kitterman, Nathan & Kaitlyn Donovan, Josh & Jaclyn Putman, and Ron & Shirley Watson


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2020.
