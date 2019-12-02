|
Edward Bondurant Goodson Jr. FORT WORTH--Edward Bondurant Goodson Jr. passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Edward was born May 13, 1939, in Enterprise, Ala. He enlisted in U.S. Air Force in 1959. Edward was part of the SAC on Titan II Missile Program and battalion commander for Inspector General Team. He retired as lieutenant colonel in 1989. Edward was a loving grandpa and great-grandpa, and a friend to everyone he met. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Paula Goodson; daughter, Pamela Stewart; parents, Bondie and Frankie Goodson; and brother, Richard Goodson. SURVIVORS: Grandchildren, David Stewart, Chris Stewart, and Stacy Stewart; great-grandchildren, Aubrei and Kolton Stewart; son-In-law, Ted Stewart and wife, Cindy Stewart, all of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019