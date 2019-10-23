|
Edward C. "Curt" Johns Jr. COLLEYVILLE--Edward C. "Curt" Johns Jr., 77, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service at noon on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Kindness, , or a . Curt was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to the late Curtis and Mary Johns. He was the oldest of four children. He attended all 12 years of school in Port Washington, Ohio. He joined the Air Force in June 1960 and served for four years. He worked most of his adult life at Montgomery Ward where he was known to be able to run profitable auto centers when others could not. He retired in 2008 from NAPA after an automotive career that covered 50 years. Curt enjoyed his retirement restoring and collecting antique cars. Any day he was able to work on his cars, talk about his cars, or show off his cars was a good day. He was a wonderful son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, father, grandfather, uncle, "Fur" Dad, and friend. Above all else, he was an excellent husband and partner. His humor and genuine love/acceptance of everyone will be missed enormously. He cherished each of his friends and friendships uniquely. Curt was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; and niece, Heather. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 24 years, Anne Johns; son, Cary Johns (Yvonne); grandson, Trevor; sister, Elaine Rieger; brother, Barry Johns (Dianna); nieces; nephews' great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019