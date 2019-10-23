Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. "Curt" Johns Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. "Curt" Johns Jr. Obituary
Edward C. "Curt" Johns Jr. COLLEYVILLE--Edward C. "Curt" Johns Jr., 77, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service at noon on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Kindness, , or a . Curt was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Beaver Falls, Pa., to the late Curtis and Mary Johns. He was the oldest of four children. He attended all 12 years of school in Port Washington, Ohio. He joined the Air Force in June 1960 and served for four years. He worked most of his adult life at Montgomery Ward where he was known to be able to run profitable auto centers when others could not. He retired in 2008 from NAPA after an automotive career that covered 50 years. Curt enjoyed his retirement restoring and collecting antique cars. Any day he was able to work on his cars, talk about his cars, or show off his cars was a good day. He was a wonderful son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, father, grandfather, uncle, "Fur" Dad, and friend. Above all else, he was an excellent husband and partner. His humor and genuine love/acceptance of everyone will be missed enormously. He cherished each of his friends and friendships uniquely. Curt was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; and niece, Heather. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 24 years, Anne Johns; son, Cary Johns (Yvonne); grandson, Trevor; sister, Elaine Rieger; brother, Barry Johns (Dianna); nieces; nephews' great-nieces; and great-nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now