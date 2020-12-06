Edward Coleman Pennington, Jr.
November 25, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Edward Coleman Pennington, Jr., passed away from renal failure on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
"Big Ed" was born in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 25, 1932, to Edward "Chink" Pennington, Sr., and Natye Reid Pennington. He attended Gladewater and Marshall High School graduating class of 1951. In 1955 he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Texas A&M. In November of that same year he was drafted into the U.S. Navy serving two years. In 1963 he married a wonderful woman Gale Bishop. In 1964 their son Edward Pennington III was born then in 1966 they had a another son Lance Pennington. In 1976 he received his second bachelor's degree this time from TCU. In 1979 he and Gale divorced. 1985 he married a beautiful soul Carol Locashio and later divorced in 1993. Over the years he worked at various places doing accounting: General Dynamics, The IRS, The Defense Contract Audit Agency and The Benbrook Public Library.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward "Chink" Pennington; mother, Natye Reid Pennington; his wife, Evelyn Gale Pennington; and cousin, William "Huck" Huckeba.
Survivors: Son, Edward Coleman Pennington III and wife, Shanna; his second son, Lance Ray Pennington and wife, Anna; and their two lovely daughters, Elly and Morgan Pennington.
Memorials: In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no memorial service.