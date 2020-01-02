Home

Edward "Ed" Crane Adams ARLINGTON--Edward "Ed" Crane Adams, 91, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 313 N Center St., Arlington, Texas, 76011, with Dr. Chris Hayes officiating. Ed was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Milton, Mass., to John Jewett Adams and Florence Ethel Burt Adams. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. Ed and his wife, Robbie, have been Arlington residents for the past 40 years and were members of the First United Methodist Church. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers. SURVIVORS: His wife of 65 years, Robbie Streetman Adams; sons, Alan R. Adams and wife, Suzanne, Richard C. Adams, Ron C. Adams and life partner, Tim Ronan, and Jimmy S. Adams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020
