Edward David Mathews LUBBOCK -- Edward David Mathews passed away April 17, 2019. SERVICE: A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 89 years at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home. Edward David Mathews was born on May 21, 1929 to Edward and Pearl Mathews in Childress, Texas. Edward married Doris Vanelle Nelon on September 9, 1949 in Ft. Worth, Texas.He was preceded in death by his son, Edward David Mathews, Jr.: siblings, Naomi, Earl, Muriel, Nehemiah, Thomas, and Phillip Mathews: and parents, Pearl and Edward Mathews. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions be given to: Bob King Ministries at, www.hungrykidsinternational.org, or Gideons International at, www.gideons.org. SURVIVORS: Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Brown and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Diane Mathews-Randolf; grandchildren, Jeremy Brown and wife Sarah; Daniel Brown and wife, Audrey; Jordan Brown, Trey Mathews and wife, Meagan; Tiffany Camelin and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Jude, Olivia, Isla, Madelyn, Caleb, and Emilia Brown; Trystan and Talyn Camelin; Lucas, and Lucy Mathews; siblings, Bearl Mathews and wife, Bobbie; James Mathews and wife, Sharon; and Nathan Mathews and wife, Melba.
