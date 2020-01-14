|
Edward Harold Anderson BRIAROAKS--Edward Harold Anderson, 86, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will take place at a later date. Ed was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Fort Worth to Harold and Willie Anderson. He was a 1952 graduate of Arlington Heights High School and earned his BS in Geology in 1957 from TCU, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After college, Ed joined the United States Army. He worked as a geologist for Schlumberger Oilfield Services and then went to work for Del Monte Foods. He then joined his father at the Iconic Courthouse Grocery and Market, three blocks east of the Tarrant Courthouse, where he remained until his retirement. Ed was an ardent TCU supporter and he loved to fish and read. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ed was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sarita Anderson; son, Shawn Anderson; daughter, Samantha Escobedo-Anderson, Sally Munoz, Romeo Escobedo Jr., and Sylvia Gonzales; sister, Nelda McGlinchey; eight grandchildren; one grea- grandson; and a host of nephews, cousins and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020