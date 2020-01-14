Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Harold Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Harold Anderson Obituary
Edward Harold Anderson BRIAROAKS--Edward Harold Anderson, 86, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will take place at a later date. Ed was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Fort Worth to Harold and Willie Anderson. He was a 1952 graduate of Arlington Heights High School and earned his BS in Geology in 1957 from TCU, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After college, Ed joined the United States Army. He worked as a geologist for Schlumberger Oilfield Services and then went to work for Del Monte Foods. He then joined his father at the Iconic Courthouse Grocery and Market, three blocks east of the Tarrant Courthouse, where he remained until his retirement. Ed was an ardent TCU supporter and he loved to fish and read. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ed was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sarita Anderson; son, Shawn Anderson; daughter, Samantha Escobedo-Anderson, Sally Munoz, Romeo Escobedo Jr., and Sylvia Gonzales; sister, Nelda McGlinchey; eight grandchildren; one grea- grandson; and a host of nephews, cousins and extended family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -