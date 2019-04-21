Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Edward J. Leon NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Edward J. Leon, beloved husband, dad, "Pop Pop," brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with his family by his side. SERVICE: The family will hold a private celebration of Ed's life at a later date. Cremation will be conducted by Greenwood Mount Olivet, Fort Worth. Ed's greatest loves were riding his motorcycles, playing his guitar, listening to music, working with his hands, and reminiscing about his Navy days. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Ed had a strong will, a silly sense of humor, and he loved to laugh with his shy smile and a twinkle in his eye. He had a very generous heart, and he was always willing to help others. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957 on the USS Saipan (CVL-48). Ed will be missed, but the deep and lasting imprints he made on our lives will never be forgotten. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughters, Charlene and Heather; sons-in-law, Jon and Erik; grandsons, Carson, Kyle, Jesse and Tyler; sister, Doreen; stepdaughter, Kelli; and many dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019
